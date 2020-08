Watch: Jason Greenblatt on historic Israeli Flight to the UAE Former US Special Envoy to the Middle East speaks to i24News on historic flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi which flew over Saudi Arabia. i24News ,

screenshot Jason Greenblatt speaks with i24NEWS Former US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt spoke to i24News on historic flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi which flew over Saudi Arabia.



top