Bennett: Netanyahu are destroying Israel's deterrence

Former Defense Minister criticizes government for failing to respond to Nasrallah's vow to kill Israeli soldier, continued balloon terror.

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) criticized the government's response to recent security incidents.

"Nasrallah announces that he will kill an IDF soldier. The government is sitting and waiting. Hamas terrorists have sparked 24 fires throughout the south since this morning. The train line to Be'ersheva has been stopped. The government 'contains,'" Bennett wrote on Twittter

"Netanyahu and Gantz approve the continued transfer of NIS 110 million each month to terrorists and their families. Netanyahu and Gantz are shattering Israeli deterrence," Bennett wrote.

Since the beginning of August, about 450 fires have broken out in the Gaza Envelope as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

The fires caused by the balloon terrorism have burned about 1,800 dunams (450 acres) of Israeli land