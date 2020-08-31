Watch: Heads ROLL as Michael Moore predicts Trump win

"The Rising" talk show discussed the possibility of another come-from-behind Trump election win as radical activist Michael Moore predicted it would come to fruition.

The talk show hosts pointed out that Moore had been the only "pundit" on the left to have predicted Trump's victory in the 2016 elections.

In a call-to-action tweet, Moore questioned whether Democrats were prepared to again taste the misery of defeat and urged people to go out and vote, telling them that "[they] had to get rid of Trump."