4 PA Arabs killed in Samaria traffic accident

2 men, 2 young girls killed when PA vehicle collides with Israeli bus. Another man taken to hospital in critical condition.

Four people were killed in a serious collision between an Israeli bus and a Palestinian Authority vehicle in Samaria Monday evening. The collision occurred near the village of Azzun.

A 45-year-old man was critically injured and taken to the hospital. The road has been blocked off in both directions.

Shmulik Agassim the head of United Hatzalah's Samaria branch, said from the scene: "Unfortunately, the deaths of two men and two girls who were in the Palestinian vehicle were determined."

"In addition, with the help of IDF medical teams, we provided assistance to the seriously injured passengers from the vehicle. Hatzalah's mental first aid unit was also called in to help the driver of the bus involved in the accident."