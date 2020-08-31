Woman run over, killed in front of her husband

79-year-old woman killed by truck in Bnei Brak while walking with her husband.

A 79-year-old woman was killed in front of her husband when she was run over by a truck in Bnei Brak Monday.

Zahara Nadav was walking with her husband when she was fatally struck and crushed under the truck. United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom paramedics were called to the scene to attempt resuscitation efforts, but were forced to determine her death.

MDA paramedic Ephraim Weinberger said, "We saw a woman in her 70s trapped under the truck unconscious with no pulse and not breathing, and suffering severe injuries to her body. We performed medical tests, but unfortunately we were forced to determine her death on the spot."

Nadav was born in Yemen and left behind a large family and many descendants.

The funeral procession will depart at 7:00 PM from her home at 3 Rabbi Menachem Zamba Street in the Ramat Elhanan neighborhood and travel to Beit HaChaim Vizhnitz, where she will be buried.