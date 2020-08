The Democratic presidential candidate has made enough bloopers for a lifetime in politics. Even the most radical Dems took notice.

When Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden forgot which office he was running for, how many Americans had died of COVID-19, and offered to fight an automobile worker during a campaign rally, fellow Democrats took notice. So did CNN and the leftist media.

Now that Biden has secured the Democratic Party nomination, however, it seems all his detractors have vanished into thin air.