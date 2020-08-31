Shin Bet: Petah Tikva stabbing was nationalist in motivation

The Shin Bet provided updates Monday afternoon on the stabbing attack in which Rabbi Shai Ohayon was murdered last week. According to the intelligence organization, the attack was nationalistically motivated.

The Shin Bet statement read: "the perpetrator, Khalil 'Abd al-Khalek Muhammad Doikat, 46, a resident of the village of Rojib near Nablus, held a permit to work in Israel, according to which he may work in Israel and return to his area of ​​residence in Judea and Samaria every day. The perpetrator violated the terms of the permit by staying in Israel for several consecutive days prior to the date of the attack."

A joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police revealed that the terrorist was equipped with a knife and carried out the attack for nationalist motives. Also during his interrogation he recontructed his actions.

Rabbi Ohayon was laid to rest on Wednesday night. About 200 people came to take part in the funeral, but only 40 of them were allowed to attend the funeral due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Rabbi Ohayon, 39, was stabbed as he was making his way back home from the kollel where he studied. He is survived by his wife Sivan and their four children, aged 13, 11, 9 and 4