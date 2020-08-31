14 dead from coronavirus over last 24 hours

Number of coronavirus patients hospitalized rises to 917, with 453 in serious condition and 123 patients on respirators.

Fourteen coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in Israel over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 922. Eleven deaths were reported Sunday, with three more recorded Monday morning.

A total of 1,102 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry, with new recoveries outpacing new diagnosed cases for the third day in a row, with 1,406 recoveries.

On Monday morning, 353 new cases of the virus were diagnosed, with 689 recoveries recorded.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 115,057 cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed, with 93,801 cases ending in recovery and 20,334 cases which are currently active.

Of the active cases, 19,417 of the patients are in home quarantine or at coronavirus hotels, with 917 patients hospitalized for complications relating to the virus. The number of hospitalized patients rose by 20 since Sunday evening, when 897 patients were hospitalized.

There are currently 453 patients in serious condition, with a further 185 in moderate condition.

Among the patients in serious condition, 123 are on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive Sunday declined slightly from Saturday, falling from 9.0% to 8.7%.