Los Angeles protesters incite against Jews California protesters call for murder of police officers, incitement against Jews. Dalit Halevi ,

REUTERS/Kyle Grillot Riots in Los Angeles, California Extreme leftist protesters in the US are inciting against Jews. In a Los Angeles, California, protest, protesters can be heard yelling, "F*** the Jew, kill the cop!" Earlier this month, a banner on the Los Angeles freeway accused Jews of pushing a "race war." It was later discovered that Jon Minadeo Jr. and the Goyim Defense League were behind the anti-Semitic banner.



