PA Mufti condemns Koran desecration in Europe

The Mufti of Palestine warns of religious conflict after Korans destroyed in Sweden and Norway.

Sheikh Muhammed Hussein, the Mufti of Palestine, condemned the desecration of a copy of the Koran in Sweden, which was set on fire, and the destruction of another copy in Norway, which was torn up and thrown in a garbage can.

Hussein said that the destruction of the holy books offended the religious sensibilities of Muslims and was liable to lead to a wider religious conflict and chaos.

He called on the international community to condemn "these terrible crimes" and to take steps against those who desecrate Muslim holy objects. He also called Islam a religion of justice, mercy, and moderation.

The Mufti also called on the UN to pass a measure banning attacks on the monotheistic religions and their symbols.