Gantz: This is a historic moment of true hope for peace

Against the backdrop of the departure of an Israeli delegation for Abu Dhabi today, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said Monday morning: “We are at a moment where we feel history in the making. True hope for peace following years laying the political and diplomatic groundwork.”

In a talk with delegation officials, Gantz said: “You have the historical privilege of participating in this event and representing Israel. This is a moment of true hope for peace. We look to you with hopes for real news.

We have a lot to share with the UAE – across spheres of diplomacy, agriculture, science, medicine, culture and transportation. Best of luck.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi, Minister of Economy, Amir Peretz, Minister of Culture, Hili Tropper, and Minister of Science, Yizhar Shai participated in the talk as well.