Bride in critical condition after passing out during her wedding

A 33-year-old bride from a moshav in the Sadot Negev region in southern Israel was rushed to Soroka Hospital Sunday evening after she collapsed during her wedding.

The bride, a pediatrician, was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition after she passed out during her wedding, apparently following a heart attack.

Guests attempted to resuscitate the bride as they waited for MDA emergency first responders to arrive.

The wedding was held in the backyard of a private home, and a number of doctors invited to the wedding attempted to resuscitate the bride after the collapsed.