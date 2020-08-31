Jordan releases cartoonist who criticized Israel-UAE deal

Cartoonist who was charged for publishing a drawing critical of Israel-UAE deal will still face trial for "slander and libel".

Jordanian authorities on Sunday released a prominent cartoonist who was detained and charged for publishing a drawing critical of the Israel-UAE deal to establish diplomatic ties.

However, Emad Hajjaj, who was arrested Wednesday and charged with "undermining relations with a friendly country", will still face trial for "slander and libel", a judicial source told AFP.

The initial charge carried a sentence of up to five years in jail, but now he faces between six months and two years if found guilty.

"The decision to release Hajjaj came after the state security court prosecutor decided to change the accusation against him to slander and libel, and his case has been sent back to the Amman state prosecutor," the judicial source said, according to AFP.

Rakan Saaydeh, the head of the country's journalists' union, confirmed the release and the new charges.

"He will now appear before the Amman prosecution," not the state security court, a military tribunal that deals with terrorism-related cases, Saaydeh told reporters.

It was not clear when his trial would begin.

Hajjaj’s arrest sparked condemnation online and from local and international groups, who demanded that he be released and accused Jordan of threatening free speech.

The cartoon deemed "offensive" by the Jordanian prosecutor was entitled "Israel asks America not to sell F-35 planes to the Emirates".

It shows Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan holding a white dove, bearing the Israeli flag, which spits in the face of the UAE leader.

"Spit-35" is seen written in Arabic in the spittle on his cheek.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have signed a peace deal with Israel. However, many Jordanians still see Israel as an enemy and protest what they view as “normalization” with the Jewish state.

In addition, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.