PA records 536 new cases of coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday recorded 536 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in PA territories to 29,063 including 166 deaths and 19,479 recoveries, Xinhua reports.

The PA “health ministry” also reported two new fatalities, a 68-year-old woman from Beit Jala and an 88-year-old man from the town of Halhul.

The PA currently has 9,418 active coronavirus cases, said “health minister” Mai al-Kaila in a press statement.

The PA announced last month it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers declared on Saturday an extension of lockdown by 48 hours in the coastal enclave in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The first cases of COVID-19 in Gaza were reported in late March. Before that, local authorities declared a new set of precautionary measures amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the coastal enclave.

Hamas had previously closed schools, mosques and wedding halls and banned large street gatherings to halt the spread of the virus, but did not impose a lockdown on Gaza’s two million residents, saying one was not necessary.