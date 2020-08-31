Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany to be designated as PM

Mustapha Adib to be designated Lebanese Prime Minister after winning support of major parties to form a new government.

Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, is poised to be designated the country’s Prime Minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government, Reuters reported Sunday.

The nomination followed contacts by French President Emmanuel Macron over the last 48 hours to press Lebanese leaders to agree on a candidate, two senior Lebanese officials said, just ahead of a visit by the French leader to Lebanon this week.

Macron has taken center stage in international efforts to get Lebanon’s fractious leaders to start addressing a financial crisis that had devastated the economy even before the August 4 blast at the Beirut port that killed some 190 people.

A French presidency source said Macron had been in contact by phone with the main protagonists on Saturday and Sunday. “The president is informed of the negotiations underway in Beirut,” the source said. Macron arrives in Beirut late on Monday.

The entire Lebanese cabinet, headed by former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, resigned earlier this month following the massive explosion in Beirut.

The explosion added to the grievances of the protest movement that emerged in October to demand the removal of a political class deemed inept and corrupt.

The previous Prime Minister, Saad al-Hariri, resigned this past October following the wave of protests, which at times turned violent.

Adib has a doctorate in law and political science and previously served as an adviser to Najib Mikati, a former prime minister. He has served as ambassador to Germany since 2013.

The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian system. Adib’s candidacy won vital political backing on Sunday from former prime ministers including Hariri, who heads the biggest Sunni party, the Future Movement, according to Reuters.

President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, is due to meet parliamentary blocs on Monday in the official consultations to designate the new premier. He is required to nominate the candidate with biggest level of support among MPs.

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will both name Adib at the consultations, a senior Shiite source said.

The Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a political ally of Hezbollah which was founded by Aoun and is led today by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, will do the same, Bassil told Reuters.