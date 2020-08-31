Yehuda Glick recognized as terror victim

Jerusalem police have confirmed that the attack on former Knesset member Yehuda Glick as he came to comfort mourners at the home of the family of Iyad Al-Halak stemmed from nationalist motives over him being a Jew.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization which represents Glick said on Sunday that he would use all means to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The attack took place about two and a half months ago, when Glick arrived for a condolence call at home of the Al-Halak family in Wadi Joz in Jerusalem. Al-Halak was shot and killed by police near the Old City of Jerusalem after police suspected him of carrying a firearm.

During the visit, Glick was attacked by a group of Arabs, suffered injuries to his entire body and survived by the skin of his teeth. Some of the attackers were caught, and three of them were indicted.

One of the attackers agreed to a plea bargain and was imprisoned for five months, and was also ordered to pay compensation to Glick in the amount of 4,000 shekels.

The police have now confirmed that the assault was carried out over a nationalist background, and recognized Glick as a victim of hostilities.

Bleicher said, "This is an incident that was certainly carried out because Yehuda is a Jew. The attack targeted Jews. We think that the perpetrators should have been treated with the utmost severity, but unfortunately it was decided to file the lawsuit without the racist section of the law and the plea agreement with one of the defendants was made without our knowledge. We will use the tools at our disposal to ensure that at least the charges against the attackers are dealt with as seriously as possible."

Yehuda Glick responded, "It is clear to any reasonable person that the attack I experienced was not because of an argument over a parking space. I thank the police for confirming that this is a terrorist attack for all intents and purposes, and as far as I’m concerned, the most important thing is the Israel Police’s obligation to create an effective deterrent so that a Jew will not be afraid to walk on the street anywhere in the country, especially in Jerusalem, our capital.”

“Thank you to the Honenu organization for personally accompanying me from the first moment. I will continue to work fearlessly for the peace of Jerusalem and its transformation into a world center for Torah, prayer and peace," Glick added.