Is there a split between the organized Judea and Samaria leadership and their constituents?

Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn, author of City on a Hilltop: American Jews and the Israeli Settler Movement, joins host Evan Gottesman to discuss the response of pro-annexation Israeli politicians and settlement officials to Israel-UAE normalization.

They talk about the split between the organized Judea and Samaria settlement leadership and their constituents, and how recent developments play into the 2020 U.S. presidential election.