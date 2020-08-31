Senior officials from Israel and the US will take off on an El Al plane to the UAE and promote cooperation on a range of issues.

Pursuant to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's declaration on the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a senior professional Israeli delegation led by National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat will on Monday morning leave on a direct flight from Israel to Abu Dhabi, together with an American delegation led by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Senior US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner.

The visit of the delegation in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi will be held on Monday-Tuesday and will include working meetings of joint teams on a range of issues ahead of the signing of cooperation agreements in the civil and economic spheres.

The visit will also include a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the heads of the delegations – National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor O'Brien, Senior US Presidential Advisor Kushner and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed. The head of the National Security Council will also hold meetings with additional senior UAE officials.

Prime Minister's Office Director General Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz are coordinating the work of government ministries in the civil and economic spheres. The discussions will be held in working groups composed of Israeli, Emirati and American representatives in the following areas: Diplomacy; finances; aviation and entry visas; health; culture and tourism; space, science and investments; innovation and trade.

This is the first flight of an Israeli airline that will fly directly from Israel to the UAE. Upon the Israeli delegation's landing in Abu Dhabi, an official reception will be held at the airport with the participation of the delegations.

The Israeli delegation:

National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council (NSC) Meir Ben-Shabbat, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Acting Director General and delegation coordinator for economic issues Ronen Peretz, Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman, Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levy, Science and Technology Ministry Director General Shai-Li Spiegelman, Economy and Industry Ministry Director General David Laffler, Population and Immigration Authority Director General Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef, Regional Cooperation Ministry Yosef Drezhnin, National Cyber Directorate head Yigal Unna, Chief Scientist and Innovation Authority head Dr. Amiram Applebaum, head of the NSC Middle East, Africa and Special Liaison Desk Maoz, Prime Minister Netanyahu's diplomatic advisor and deputy head of the NSC Reuven Azar, Prime Minister Netanyahu's Spokesperson and delegation spokesperson Shir Cohen, PMO Acting Deputy Director General for Home Affairs, Planning and Development Lior Farber, Civil Aviation Authority Director Yoel Feldasho, Bank of Israel Supervisor of Banks Yair Avidan, Finance Ministry Chief Economist Shira Greenberg, Tourism Ministry Deputy Director General Pini Shani, Culture and Sports Ministry Culture Authority head Galit Wahabe Shasho, and others.

The American delegation:

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Senior US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner, US National Security Council Senior Advisor on Middle East and North Africa Affairs Rob Greenway, US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler and other senior officials.

Saudi Arabia permitted the El Al flight to the UAE to fly over the country's skies, despite the fact that Saudi Arabia does not yet have official relations with Israel. The Saudis agreed to the move among other things due to the fact that senior American officials will be aboard.