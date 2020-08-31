List of 'green countries' expanded

Australia, UAE, Ireland, Thailand and other countries added to list of countries from which returnees will not be required isolation.

The Ministry of Health has expanded the lists of "green" countries from which returnees are not required to enter isolation.

Australia, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Taiwan, Norway, Singapore, Portugal and Thailand will be added to the list of green countries starting on Monday.

The list also includes Austria, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, Britain, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Canada, Cyprus, Croatia and Rwanda.

Those entering Israel from green countries will not require isolation. The list of green countries is updated once every two weeks and is published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

All passengers to and from Israel will be required to fill out an online health declaration before entering the terminal in Israel or before boarding a flight in the country of origin, on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Passengers must verify the requirements of the destination country, including the policy of passengers entering from Israel and the testing requirements which vary from country to country in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers are also asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing rules in the destination countries as well. Passengers entering from non-green countries are required to stay in isolation for 14 days.