Watch: Jared Kushner prays at the Western Wall

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem ahead of historic flight to UAE.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner visited the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday evening, ahead of the historic flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, prayed at the Wall hours after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, during which he, Netanyahu, and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien held a joint press conference in Jerusalem.

Later, Kushner and the US delegation met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashekanzi.

On Monday, the US delegation, along with an Israeli delegation headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will fly to the UAE on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport.