Watch: President of Ultimate Fighting Championship praises Trump UFC President Dana White calls Trump 'most loyal human being' he's met, right person 'to get America back on track'. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Donald Trump President of Ultimate Fighting Championship, (UFC) Dana White, praised President Trump during his address at the Republican National Convention. White said Trump was the right individual to lead America in its hour of need, recalled his close personal and business relationship with the President, and assured voters Trump was best fit to get the economy back on track.



top