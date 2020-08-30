Comedian Jim Gaffigan: Trump is a fascist and a traitor

'The King of Clean Comedy' launches into rare political tirade, blasting Jared Kushner and accusing Trump of fascism. 'He's a traitor.'

A comedian known for his family-friendly humor launched unto a rare public tirade against President Donald Trump Friday, excoriating the president following his Republican National Convention address.

Jim Gaffigan, a stand-up comic and actor who was once dubbed the “King of Clean” for his vulgarity-free jokes, lambasted President Trump Friday in a series of tweets, calling the president dishonest, fascistic, and a traitor to the US.

“Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he's guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law.”

“You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can't trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn't need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can't safely go to a movie. Wake up.”

“to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back.”

Gaffigan also ripped the president’s supporters, tweeting: “Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.”

“You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you dont care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?”

The 54-year-old comedian later took aim at President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka – accidentally calling her “Ivana” – and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up”

The tirade marked a departure from Gaffigan’s usual reticence to directly address politics, which are noticeably absent from both his comic routine and his public comments.

Gaffigan has performed in Israel twice, in 2010 and again in 2017.