Eight coronavirus deaths reported Sunday

Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 919, with nearly 900 patients hospitalized, including 444 in serious condition.

Eight coronavirus related fatalities were reported in Israel thus far Sunday, raising the death toll to 919.

A total of 897 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Saturday, compared to 965 cases which ended in recovery that day. Thus far, 429 new cases have been diagnosed Sunday, with 545 patients recovering.

Since the pandemic began, 114,020 cases have been diagnosed in Israel, including 92,796 cases of coronavirus which ended in recovery.

Currently, there are 20,305 known active cases of the virus in Israel, with 19,408 patients in home isolation or in coronavirus hotels. A further 897 patients are hospitalized.

Of the 897 hospitalized patients, 444 are in serious condition, with 190 in moderate condition.

There are 127 coronavirus patients currently on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive Saturday was 8.9%, a significant rise compared to the previous week, with 8.2% of tests coming back positive on Friday, 5.9% of tests coming back positive on Thursday, and 6.0% of tests which were returned Wednesday.

Of the tests returned thus far Sunday, 7.7% were positive.