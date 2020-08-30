US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien lauds Trump for supporting Israel

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien penned an article in Fox News praising President Trump's efforts fighting global anti-Semitism and listing a row of pro-Israel measures the president has signed into law.

O'Brien said that among Trump's accomplishments over his first four years in office were an international attempt to return stolen property to Holocaust victims, a law ensuring American Jews received legal protection from discrimination, designation of a Russian anti-Semitic organization as a "terrorist group," thereby preventing any type of business transaction with its members, and effectively blocking economic funding for it members, and "unprecedented action against Iran," including pulling out of Obama's Iran Deal that would have made it easier for the Islamic Republic to gain nuclear capability. O'Brien pointed out that Trump's administration had boycotted Iran's state airline, responsible for shipping arms to Syria's Bashar Assad and Hezbollah.

O'Brien went on to praise Trump's tireless efforts in support of the State of Israel, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem after multiple administrations had fallen short of implementing the long-held pledge, and pressuring the world community to ban Hezbollah.

O'Brien said Trump had unveiled the "most realistic" peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, and led the efforts to normalize ties between Israel and the UAE. He reminded readers that the President had appointed a special State Department committee to monitor anti-Semitism.

The National Security Advisor's op-ed comes in the wake of attacks by some liberal Jewish groups against President Trump, accusing him of "racism" and even "anti-Semitism" and avowing support for Democratic Party Candidate Rep. Joe Biden.