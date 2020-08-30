Gantz: 'The Palestinian Authority needs to come back to negotiating table'

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and special White House envoy Avi Berkovitz Sunday in Jerusalem, following a joint statement by Kushner, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and O’Brien.

During their meeting, Gantz congratulated Kushner for the Trump Administration’s successful breakthrough that led to the Abraham Accords and remarked that he views them as a significant harbinger of deepening stability in the Middle East.

Gantz said that he is certain that other partners will be party to the accords in the near future and remarked that the Palestinian Authority would do well to put aside its refusal to talk and come back to the negotiating table.

The defense minister emphasized that he is prepared to work in tandem with the American Administration to find the right avenues to ensure that Israel’s defensive superiority, which is vital to regional stability, is preserved.

The parties further reviewed their joint efforts to stop Iranian expansion and aggression and prevent its nuclear armament by pursuing a hard and uncompromising line. They expressed their willingness to work together with any country that is prepared to do the right and necessary thing at this time: impose a total and effective arms embargo on Iran.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Gantz said: “I would like to personally thank Jared Kushner and the delegation for their constructive efforts to establish peace in our region and for the American commitment to Israeli security. I look forward to continuing to work together to advance the strategic interests and joint values shared by our countries.”