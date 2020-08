Father of '20 Dem VP candidate slams daughter for invoking her Jamaican heritage when bragging of smoking pot.

Fox News posted footage of a Feb 11 'Breakfast Club' radio show, in which Democratic Party VP hopeful and former Attorney General of the State of California, Kamala Harris, brags about "inhaling," attributing her drug use to her Jamaican heritage.

Harris's father, Donald Harris, economic professor from Stanford U. wasn't very pleased to hear of his daughter's escapades and said his ancestors were "turning in the grave" after having their names tarnished "in the pursuit of identity politics."