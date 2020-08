Fox News reporter tried to interview NY area BLM activist. The interview quickly dissolved into name calling and pure chaos.

Anthony Brian Logan, a rising African American YouTube star who doesn't hide his views when it comes to support for the GOP and President Trump, posted the top moments from a Fox News interview with a NYC Black Lives Matter activist.

While the BLM activist took offense with former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani calling his organization a "terrorist group," Brian Logan referred to BLM as the "KKK with a tan," and refuted the claim that white supremacists are still a threat to American society.