Australian woman discovers 4 snakes inside her toilet

25-year-old Australian woman living on a farm in North Queensland shocked to find four snakes in her toilet tank.

A woman living on a farm in Australia made shocking discovery in her bathroom last Sunday, after her toilet stopped working.

Sofie Pearson, 25, told 7News that the toilet would barely flush when she tried pushing the button last Sunday, prompting her to open up the tank.

"I was a bit confused," she said. "So I figured I'd just pull off the top and check what the issue was."

When she opened up the tank, Pearson found four tree snakes inside, one of which measured 3.2 feet long, nearly a full meter.

Pearson, who lives in a cane farm in North Queensland, said she and a friend removed the reptiles from the toilet and released them into a nearby cane field.