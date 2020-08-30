Israeli firefighters land in US to help battle California blazes

Volunteer team of firefighters from Israel has arrived in San Francisco and is on its way to Sacramento to help battle local fires.

A team of firefighters from Israel has arrived in San Francisco and is on its way to Sacramento to assist US firefighters in their battle against wildfires in the state of California.

The team said it was dedicated to helping Californians fend off the flames in the most professional way possible.

In the picture can be seen the firefighting team along with the Israeli consul-general in San Francisco, Shlomi Kaufman.

In 2018 amidst the height of that summer's Gaza "kite terror" campaign, a squad of American firefighters was flown into Israel to lend a hand in combatting the plague of flaming kites devastating the south of the country.

The firefighters were part of the Emergency Volunteers Project (EVP), an organization bringing in medical and rescue personnel from all over the world to assist Israel in times of need.