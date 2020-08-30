All-time record in electricity usage in Isarel

The Electric Authority reported that the all-time record for electricity consumption was recorded today (Sunday) at 2:33 p.m. with citizens across the country using 14,089 megawatts of energy.

The previous record was set at 13,854 less than three months ago on May 20, 2020. Prior to that, the record had been set on July 7, 2019 and stood at 13,526 megawatts.

CEO of Israel's Electric Authority, Ofer Bloch, stated, "We're facing a unique challenge of managing the flow of electricity for millions of households across the nation in extreme temperatures."

"Our climate provides yearly challenges of severe storms and strong winds in the winter, followed by scorching temperatures in the summer," he said.

"Luckily for us, our experienced network and production employees, working alongside global partners in the private sector allow us to withstand the pressure, reaching new heights," added Bloch.