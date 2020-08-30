Israeli journalists ask to be admitted to historic Emirates trip

The Israeli Union of Journalists and Organization of Political Reporters sent a request to the US State Department spokesman ahead of tomorrow's (Monday) delegation's trip to Dubai.

"Yesterday, a list of reporters and media outlets that will be allowed to accompany the first historic flight from Israel to Dubai following the historic peace deal was published," the letter opened.

"The importance of this [event] cannot be overstated, both from the political and public standpoint. The Israeli public has been following the latest reports surrounding the agreement with great interest. It was therefore strange to discover that not all media outlets and political correspondents will be allowed to cover the event for their audience. Moreover, reporters for major media outlets with large circulations are among those not included in the list. It's too bad that such an important historical event will take place without the representation of some of the major media outlets in Israel," stated the letter.

The organization added, "We want to know what criteria was used to determine which reporters will be allowed to accompany the historic flight. We ask the powers to be to reconsider and allow journalists not included in the original list to accompany the delegation."

"It is of paramount importance to allow all representatives of the public to take part in events of this type of caliber. The way to do this is by allowing members of the media, working for the public good, to take part," continued the request.

The letter is signed by Anat Saragusti, of the 'Journalist organization', and Itamar Eichner, chairman of the Political Reporters' Chamber.

Following the letter and public criticism on the the exclusion of journalists from the flight to Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister's Office asked the Americans to allow additional media outlets to join the delegation, although it seems it is now to late for any changes.