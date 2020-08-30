Live: Netanyahu delivers joint statement with Jared Kushner

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a joint statement together with US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Senior US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner Sunday afternoon.

“For far too long Palestinians had veto on peace between Israel and the Arab world. If we have to wait for them we will wait forever," said Netanyahu at the opening of the press conference.

The Israeli premier went on to predict that the new peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will provide dividends not only to the two countries and the region, but to the world.

"We also stand ready to till the fields of peace and bring its fruits to our people and the world."

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also touted the deal between Israel and the UAE, calling it the "most significant" step to peace in the region in a quarter of a century.

"The Abraham Accords represent the most significant step towards peace in the Middle East in 25 years. The UAE is the first major Arab state to recognize Israel since Jordan did so in 1994."

"Soon these two powers in the region will exchange ambassadors and begin cooperation on a broad range of deals, including education, health care, trade, security and finance. Combining Israel's innovation and creativity with the UAE's financial centers and capital is going to establish something that is truly incredible for the Middle East."

"On the religious and cultural front, Muslims who wish to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque will be able to fly from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, where they will be welcomed. Israel's security continues to be strengthened."

"We believe that other Arab countries will soon follow the United Arab Emirate's lead and normalize relations with Israel."

O'Brien mentioned the Trump administration's moves over the past three years vis-a-vis Israel, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and reversing the Obama-era policy of viewing Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria as being illegal under international law.

"The Trump administration concluded that the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law, notwithstanding what the United Nations' claims."

President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said the president has been "writing a script for a new Middle East, has been standing strongly with America's friends... he has reversed 20 years of bad outcomes in the Middle East."