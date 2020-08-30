441 coronavirus patients in serious condition

Death toll from coronavirus rises to 909. 898 new patients diagnosed on Saturday.

The number of new diagnoses fell to 898 on Saturday, out of a total of 10,594 test results obtained. The positive rate of coronavirus test results obtained Saturday was 8.5%.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus continues to rise, and now stands at 909. Since midnight, one person has died as a result of being infected with the virus.

892 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 441 of whom are in serious condition. 121 patients are on ventilators, and 194 patients are in moderate condition