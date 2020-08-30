How to prepare for a work disability claim - the steps before filing a claim

Most workers in Israel currently pay premiums to insurance companies, as part of policies that include work disability insurance. While this insurance is designed to protect employees suffering from an injury or illness that impairs their ability to work and earn a living, unfortunately in too many cases the insurance companies reject the work disability claims, and the insured are left without the compensation they are entitled to. How can and should you act to ensure yours does not happen?

The large number of cases of claims for compensation for loss of ability to work does not surprise many Israelis, who have already learned from the painful experience or experience of people close to them that insurance companies will do everything in their power to evade paying their customers.

Fortunately, you can turn to professionals who specialize in such cases, first and foremost an insurance attorney and a disability lawyer (law firms that specialize specifically in these claims), and significantly increase the chances of getting proper compensation anyway. Here are some important and basic steps you should take Before filing a disability claim:

First of all - contact an attorney who specializes in disability claims

One of the first and most important steps you need to take is to contact the professionals who specialize in the field, and specifically with an insurance attorney who specializes happily in disability claims.It is important to understand the legal world which is a large and diverse world, and a lawyer who is not the best entities in this field, will be less effective and successful from a law firm that does specialize specifically in claims of this style.

It is important to contact a disability lawyer as soon as possible, as soon as you decide to file a lawsuit or even before. If you are undecided about your rights and entitlement to compensation for disability, a sign that you need professional advice. Even a simple phone call to a lawyer who specializes in disability claims can put you in order and help you figure out if you have a "case" at all, and if so - the following steps people need to know to take.

While a disability lawyer will guide you through every step you need to take on the way to a lawsuit that will get you the compensation you deserve, it is important to know a few important points in each case and act on them in parallel (and in coordination with the lawyer, of course):

Set the event date

One of these actions is setting the event date. This refers to an event in which you were injured and reached the loss of your ability to work, or the onset of a loss of ability to work in the event of illness. Determining such a specific date is extremely important for the purpose of examining the claim. Eligibility for payment begins only three months after the day you indicated today as the event / accident, so it is important that this date is set in a way that will support the speedy processing of the application, and receive maximum compensation in the end.

In any case, it is important to set the date of the event in consultation with the insurance attorney you work with.

Documents from an occupational physician

As part of an examination of a disability claim, you are of course required to submit medical documents proving the condition from which you are suffering. These documents should come from an occupational physician and other medical specialists, not from your family doctor. This may be critical for the claim - documents from the family doctor alone will usually not suffice, which will severely impair the chances of the claim being accepted.

Therefore, make sure that you get a detailed opinion from a specialist doctor, and make sure that it relates to your functional condition, and not just in the medical prognosis. This is so that the officials examining your claim will get a clear picture of how the injury you suffered, or your illness impairs your ability to work and earn a living. However, it is important that the document also includes the prognosis, the expected recovery process and its duration. This will allow you to receive longer-term compensation in cases where the recovery and recovery process is expected to be lengthy. At the end of this period, you can usually file another claim if you have not yet returned to full working capacity.

If you are not sure which doctor to consult, it is advisable to consult a disability lawyer, who we have recommended as a first and necessary step. Lawyers who specialize in this field will know exactly who to refer you to and when.

Examination of supplementary insurance

In many cases there are a number of different insurances, or "supplementary" insurances that can supplement some of the compensation you will receive for loss of ability to work. For example, part of the salary may be insured in the pension fund, as well as in comprehensive insurance policies (umbrella insurance) designed to provide supplementary coverage to the basic coverage.

In these cases, it is worth filing claims in the various channels at the same time, as well as a claim to the National Insurance Institute. In the same case, the claim may be affected by the amount of compensation that will be determined for you in the other routes. Again - professional guidance from a lawyer who specializes in the field will allow you to understand the best way to act in it (see more articles re supplementary insurance).

Submit all documents on time and in an orderly manner

This point may sound trivial or not so important, but in practice it is extremely important to submit all the required documents, in the required time and in an orderly manner and according to the requirements. This refers both to medical documents, such as documents from an occupational physician (as mentioned above), but also to pay slips from the past year, various documents indicating your ability and scope of work before and after the injury and any other relevant document. The manner and date on which we will access the various documents can determine quite a bit in the chances of success of your claim, and in terms of the amount of compensation you will receive.