Mike Pompeo: 'Single greatest threat to the US comes from Chinese Communist Party' 'We have imposed cost on China in a way that has protected the American people from this threat,' US Sec. of State Pompeo says. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Mike Pompeo 'We have imposed cost on China in a way that has protected the American people from this threat,' US Sec. of State Pompeo says.



top