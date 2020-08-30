Shaked: Bennett should be a candidate for prime minister

Former Justice Minister says Yamina party is positioning itself to be an alternative to the Likud party.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that the Yamina party is positioning itself as an alternative to the ruling Likud party.

In an interview with Golan Yokfaz and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio, Shaked explained that she does not think about holding new elections now, but "from the moment Netanyahu dismantled the right-wing bloc, Yamina has definitely been built as an alternative."

Asked whether the Yamina list will undergo changes and 'move to the center' in order to work for all citizens, MK Shaked replied, "Even today we work for all Israeli citizens, albeit as a small but high-quality faction. Today, what is important for the citizens of the State of Israel is their livelihood and health, and that is really what we are dealing with from morning till night."

Shaked went on to say, "I think [Yamina chairman Naftali] Bennett is fit to be prime minister and can do the job very well. He has management skills and that is something that is currently lacking in the government. If the government falls apart, Naftali Bennett should present his candidacy for prime minister, he is the right person."