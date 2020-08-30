The Daily Portion / This year: Aspire to more

Instead of the battle for the basics in the throes of a pandemic, let us aspire to more. The Hebrew name for the coming year tells us to.



Rabbanit Yemima Mizrahi has published a daily calendar with inspiring thoughts and creative content for each day of the new year, 5781. Here's a taste:



"5780 showed us that things we thought were signed and sealed were not. Many plans were disrupted. We struggled so much simply to breathe. We fought for more respirators. And sometimes, when respiration is such a battle, aspiration is forgotten.

But now aspiration has arrived. After a year of struggling just for breath, we are called upon to aspire to more by the letters of the new year. (5781 in Hebrew letters is תשפ"א; rearrange the letters, and you have תשאף = you will aspire). We do not want to restrict our concerns to survival -- in terms of our finances, our health, as married partners or as parents.

We don't wish to become small-minded, constantly complaining, overscrupulous, frightened, pessimistic. We do not merely want to preserve the status quo. If 5780 was nothing more than an obsession with not becoming infected and not infecting anyone else with a virus, let 5781 be a year when we are obsessed with infecting the entire world with goodness and kindness.

To want more, to hope for more, to aspire to more."



Shana tova. Have a good year.

Translation by Yehoshua Siskin