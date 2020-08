Our Sages found a pattern in the commandments found in one reading that make up over 12% of all the 613 mitzvot in the Torah.

The parasha of Ki Teitzei contains 76 different commandments is often seen as a bit of a hodgepodge of commandments, some rather arcane, and seemingly disconnected one from the other.

But the pattern that our sages detected in this rainbow of commandments sheds light on the vitality and longevity of the nation of Israel.



‏Weekly Torah Study: Ki Teitzei