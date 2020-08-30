Trump to visit Kenosha following violent riots

US President to visit city in which African American Jacob Blake was shot by a white policeman.

US President Donald Trump will travel next week to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which African American Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a white policeman.

Trump will meet police in Kenosha on Tuesday and "survey damage from recent riots" triggered by Blake's shooting last weekend, administration spokesman Judd Deere said, according to AFP.

Blake took at least half a dozen shots in the back in front of his small children as he tried to get into a car.

The shooting has led to violent riots in Kenosha, prompting the Governor of Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.

Deere did not say if Trump would meet the family of Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The officer who shot Blake was identified this week as Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran, is the officer in question.