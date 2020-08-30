Trump on the NBA: They’ve become like a political organization

NBA playoff games resume following boycott. Trump: Their ratings have been very bad because people are a little tired of the NBA.

Two days after boycotting playoff games, the heads and players of the NBA announced they would return to action on Saturday.

The boycott was started on Wednesday by the Milwaukee Bucks which decided to boycott Game 5 of their series with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Following the Bucks’ boycott, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that three games scheduled for Wednesday – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – had been postponed.

After a number of particularly tumultuous meetings and after the team owners promised to take an active part and a committee was set up to do acts of social justice and help for the welfare of the black community, the players agreed to resume playing.

According to reports, among those who worked behind the scenes to bring the basketball players back to the courts was none other than former US President Barack Obama.

The current president, Donald Trump, criticized the players, owners and heads of the league for mixing politics with sports.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA,” he told reporters in Washington.

“They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing,” he added.