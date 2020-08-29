Watch: Arabs attack IDF soldiers - with no response

Video clip shows Arab terrorists attacking IDF soldiers, while the soldiers fail to defend themselves.

Footage from Friday shows a disruption of order in Hevron, in which two Palestinian Authority Arab youths threw rocks at IDF forces.

In the video clip, the IDF forces can be seen standing opposite the young terrorists, holding plastic shields but doing nothing to stop the violence against them.

An IDF spokesperson said: "Yesterday, during the afternoon, a violent disruption of order developed, which included 30 Palestinian rioters near the 'policeman' checkpoint in the city of Hevron."

"This disruption of order included rock-throwing.

"The IDF forces at the scene acted to disperse the disruption of order, and during this, one [soldier] suffered light wounds to his head from a rock. The injured was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and was later released."