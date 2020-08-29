Biden condemns arson at Chabad center at University of Delaware

Democratic presidential nominee says torching of Chabad center at University of Delaware is "deeply disturbing", calls for investigation.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned the torching of a Chabad center at the University of Delaware this week, JTA reports.

The incident “is deeply disturbing — as an alum of University of Delaware and as an American,” read a tweet posted on Thursday Biden’s Twitter account.

“We need a full and swift investigation into what happened Tuesday night. With anti-Semitism on the rise across the country, we all have a moral obligation to speak out and give hate no safe harbor,” added Biden.

The Tuesday night blaze, which resulted in damages estimated at $150,000-$200,000, was ruled an arson by the state fire marshal on Wednesday. The blaze required 45 firefighters, including from neighboring fire companies, to bring the fire under control, according to local media reports.

“It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally,” Jerry Clifton, the mayor of Newark, Delaware, said in a statement. “This is a sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods. My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy.”

The Delaware fire occurred just a week after another Chabad center, in Portland, Oregon, caught fire twice, though the cause of those blazes is still unknown.

Campus anti-Semitism has been on the rise in the US in recent years, including both violent incidents as well as attempts to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

US President Donald Trump last year signed an executive order targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses by withholding federal money from educational institutions that fail to combat discrimination.

