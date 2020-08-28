Hungary to close its borders over coronavirus fears

Hungary announces it will close its borders as of September 1 because of new coronavirus fears.

Hungary said on Friday it would close its borders again next month because of new coronavirus fears, becoming the first EU country to re-tighten restrictions so severely, AFP reported.

The Central European country of almost 10 million people has been spared the brunt of the COVID-19 health crisis so far, having recorded some 5,500 cases including 614 fatalities.

"From September 1, foreign citizens will not be allowed to enter the territory of Hungary," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas, according to AFP.

Gulyas told reporters most new infections in the country had originated abroad.

Hungarian citizens returning from other countries will be allowed to enter as long as they can show two negative coronavirus tests or quarantine themselves for 14 days, he added.

The government would later specify other exceptions, such as for diplomats and transit travel. The border closure will be maintained for a month, said Gulyas.

Gulyas himself tested negative for the virus this week after he and several other government officials were in contact at a private weekend event with a ruling party spokesman who contracted the virus.

There have been several politicians in the world who have tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps the most well-known is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the virus several times.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also tested positive for coronavirus in June. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dealt with the virus and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.

Earlier this month, Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

