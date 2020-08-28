Watch: Selichot in Iran

Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, Chief Rabbi of Iran, posts footage of a Selichot prayer service at the synagogue in Isfahan.

Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the Chief Rabbi of Iran, posted to Twitter footage of a Selichot prayer service at the synagogue in Isfahan.

At the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, between 80,000 and 100,000 Jews were living in Iran. The Jewish community today, however, is estimated to number fewer than 10,000 people.

While Iranian leaders regularly call for Israel’s destruction, the Jewish community there is on good terms with the authorities.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)