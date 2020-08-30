Chabad House At Delaware University Torched In Arson Attack

On Tuesday, shortly after 11 p.m., a fire damaged the building on the 200 block of South College Avenue which houses the Chabad Center. Firefighters arrived at the scene and spotted flames shooting from the structure. They were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused extensive damage.

The Delaware Fire Marshal’s office later determined the blaze was intentionally set. A criminal investigation is underway.

A fund has been launched on The Chesed Fund to help the Chabad House rebuild.

(YWN World Headquarters - NYC)