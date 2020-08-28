How will coronavirus affect the future of Jewish communities?

Israel should take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to tighten ties with Diaspora Jews.

Jay Shapiro raises questions about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Diaspora Jews.

In his opinion, this is a time when Jews in the world most significantly need a connection with the State of Israel.

Shapiro calls on the State of Israel and its various organizations to bridge the gap between Jews who were torn from their communities and forced to stay in homes in isolation.

He notes that the epidemic has created a crisis, but it can be turned into an opportunity to reconnect with Israeli Jews and Jews living all over the world.