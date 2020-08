Has G-d got it all wrong? What is needed to convince ‘the 80%’ to make Aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about how some people ignore the truth because of fear-based denial.

He states that denial is a way of masking the panic and perceived danger one might experience after making Aliyah.

Minskoff postulates that there can never be any danger as long as it is HaShem’s commandment that one is following despite the situation. There will always be a place for Jews In Eretz Israel.