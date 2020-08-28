Israeli Border Police officer wounded in Arab riot in Jerusalem

Arab rioters in Jerusalem hurl firebombs and shoot fireworks at Israeli security forces. One officer wounded, two security vehicles damaged.

One Israeli Border Police officer was wounded Friday morning, when Arab rioters attacked security personnel in eastern Jerusalem.

Arab rioters hurled stones and firebombs at Border Police officers in the Isawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday morning.

Some rioters also shot fireworks at the officers, prompting officers to open fire on the rioters.

One Border Police officer was lightly injured when he was struck by an object hurled from an apartment building in the neighborhood.

In addition, two Border Police vehicles were damaged during the riots.

Overnight, firebombs were hurled at a home in eastern Jerusalem. Israeli police forces launched a search to locate those responsible.