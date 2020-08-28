Awakening divine mercy in our world

Grabbing hold in the month of Elul: Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The shofar-blast of the month of Elul serves to rouse us out of our lethargy.

Elul is the time to wage spiritual battle against everything holding us back from developing our full potential.

In this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman delve into this week’s Torah portion of Ki Tetzei, which opens and closes on the theme of battle, and in between features more commandments than any other Torah portion.

Our hosts ponder this plethora of commandments and their significance for all people, Jew and Gentile alike, against the backdrop of the sense of desperation that permeates our current reality.