Left-wing protesters march in Tel Aviv without a permit

Black Flag demonstrators march away from area they were granted permit to demonstrate in, towards police station.

Thousands of protesters participated in a left-wing "Black Flags" demonstration in Tel Aviv Thursday night.

Police granted the protesters a permit to demonstrate in Rabin Square. However, the protesters began marching out of the square towards the police station. Police blocked off main streets in Tel Aviv in an effort to contain the illegal march.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed and called on the demonstrators to disperse. For now, the police are observing the protesters and not actively attempting to break up the demonstration.

MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) attended the anti-Netanyahu rally in Tel Aviv Thursday evening, telling demonstrators: "Tonight we are with you and by your side in protest in Rabin Square. It is not just that Netanyahu is worried about the protest, it is right, it is justified, and it must be intensified. We will continue to meet at roundabouts, intersections, on bridges and at Balfour St. Together we will get the country back on track."

Hundreds of protesters also demonstrated near Gan Ha'eim in the Carmel Center neighborhood in Haifa Thursday night.